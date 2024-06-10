Washington County Maryland names Anthony Napoli transit director

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners has appointed Anthony Napoli as its new transit director.

Napoli has worked at various levels within the transportation industry, beginning as a driver and operator, roles which gave him insights into the daily operations and challenges of transit services. He then advanced to positions such as safety manager, trainer and dispatcher, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted nature of public transportation.

Throughout his career, Napoli has collaborated with several state agencies and organizations, including New Jersey state agencies, state transit, Somerville County and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“I am thrilled to join the Washington County team and look forward to expanding and enhancing our transportation services,” said Napoli. “My goal is to ensure that our transit system is efficient, safe and meets the needs of our community. I am committed to fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement within the department.”