UTA names Patrick Preusser new COO

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has appointed Patrick Preusser as its new COO. Preusser succeeds Cherryl Beveridge, who is retiring on June 28 after a 45-year career with UTA.

“Patrick Preusser is a seasoned transit leader who is primed to lead UTA operations into an exciting innovative chapter of growth and service,” said Jay Fox, UTA executive director. “His extensive experience across all transit modes and his passion for connecting communities make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations as we move forward.”

As COO, Preusser will oversee UTA segments including bus, rail, special services, maintenance, fleet engineering and police, representing about 80 percent of the agency’s workforce Preusser brings more than 27 years of experience in the federal, municipal and private transit sectors.

Before joining UTA, Preusser served as the director of Rapid Transit in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the executive director of transportation in Portland, Ore. Preusser also held various leadership roles at the Saudi Railway Company, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority and U.S. Department of Transportation. He began his transportation career at the Norfolk Southern Corporation, where he worked as a locomotive engineer and learned the business from the ground up.

Preusser currently serves on the Federal Transit Administration’s Transit Advisory Committee for Safety. Preusser holds master’s degrees in public administration and transportation management. He is also a certified project management professional.

“I’m excited to join UTA and contribute to the agency’s mission of connecting communities and improving lives,” Preusser said. “Public transit has always been a personal passion and I look forward to working with our dedicated UTA team to deliver exceptional service to the Wasatch region.”