NVTC approves 15 mobility projects designed to reduce traffic congestion in I-66 corridor

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) has approved 15 projects designed to reduce traffic congestion in the I-66 corridor. The nearly $30 million in projects will be funded as part of NVTC's I-66 Commuter Choice program, which reinvests toll revenues into projects that demonstrate the ability to move more people through two of northern Virginia's most traffic-congested corridors. NVTC says the approved projects would support an estimated 2,700 weekday transit trips, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent and save commuters $2.6 million in fuel expenses each year. The projects include:

Continued funding for Fairfax Connector, Loudoun County Transit and OmniRide Commuter buses that offer fast, reliable service and have seen rebounding ridership, as well as extension of a successful half-fare campaign on four OmniRide routes.

Improved service frequency for ART 75, which runs between Shirlington and Virginia Square.

Reinstatement of a program that lets Virginia Railway Express (VRE) passengers ride select Amtrak trains on the Manassas Line.

Completion of a funding award for a new VRE station in Crystal City.

Funding for new Fairfax Connector and OmniRide routes.

A study, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, to evaluate current and future travel needs in the I-66 corridor.

NVTC notes it received more than 90 written responses in English and Spanish as part of a one-month public comment period and NVTC’s public comment web pages, which provided information about the projects and ways to comment, garnered more than 1,500 page views.

The full list of approved projects, as well as funding amounts, is available here. The I-66 Commuter Choice Program of Projects is expected to gain final approval from the Commonwealth Transportation Board when it meets June 18.