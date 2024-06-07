FTA awards $7.8 million in ICAM Pilot Program grants.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded $7.8 million in grants through the Innovative Coordinated Access & Mobility (ICAM) Pilot Program for 17 projects that will improve public transportation for people with disabilities, older adults and low-income individuals. The grants support organizations that coordinate public transportation for underserved groups, allowing them to access healthcare, community services, education and jobs by building partnerships among health, transportation and human services providers.

FTA’s ICAM Pilot Program – supported by more than $24 million in funding during the course of five years from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – increases access for Americans all over the country, with a focus on health and wellness.

“Transportation is a lifeline that connects Americans to essential services like health care and today, we’re supporting innovative projects to help more people connect to the help they need,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These transportation projects, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help people with disabilities, older adults and low-income individuals access the health services they need.”

“This program supports statewide and regional strategies to help ensure people who are especially challenged in accessing healthcare can reach those critical services,” said FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. “We are pleased to provide resources that help reach into the sometimes-overlooked areas of our nation to ensure no one is left behind.”

Some of the selected projects include:

The Illinois Department of Transportation will receive $1.8 million to design and implement an integrated technology system for trip scheduling and fare collection that will facilitate non-emergency medical transportation trips and interagency passenger transfers. The program will integrate technology enhancements to improve mobility for people in 20 rural counties in southern Illinois through Shawnee Mass Transit, Rides Mass Transit, South Central Mass Transit and Monroe Randolph Mass Transit.

The Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority will receive $415,900 to support the expansion of the existing coordinated transportation services through the purchase of two vehicles and associated vehicle technology systems. FTA notes the project will meet the growing transportation demand for older adults, people with disabilities, low-income individuals and transit-dependent populations with improved access to social services, education programs, workforce development programs, non-emergency medical treatment and wellness and nutrition services throughout Oklahoma City, Okla.

The West River Transit Authority in South Dakota will receive $269,280 to buy a contactless payment technology system that will enhance safety, improve reliability and the rider experience and make transit more accessible to residents in the Black Hills region. A trip planning mobile app and website will help facilitate intercounty connections and regional service by linking riders with providers for trips across multiple service areas. The platform will improve coordination of services for veteran service organizations, education institutions, healthcare facilities, women’s and homeless shelters, home healthcare organizations and workforce centers.

In response to the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), FTA received 24 eligible proposals. Projects were selected based on criteria described in the NOFO.