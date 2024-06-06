Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approves transit referendum for November ballot

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has approved a transit referendum to be placed on the Nov. 5 ballot. If approved by voters, the transit referendum would impose a one percent sales tax for 30 years to fund up to 75 transit projects in Gwinnett County, Ga.

Gwinnett County says a Transit Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) aims to distribute financial responsibility more equitably among all residents, businesses and visitors, alleviating the burden on Gwinnett’s property owners. Currently, Gwinnett's transit system is funded by property owners through the county’s general fund, the federal government, discretionary grants and Ride Gwinnett fares.

Gwinnett County Board Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said she is proud of the work Gwinnett Transportation placed on prioritizing feedback from residents when forming the transit plan.

“I am proud of our collective effort to get to this point and the potential improvements this plan will have on the quality of life for all Gwinnett residents,” Hendrickson said. “With this initiative, we’re committed to offering Gwinnett residents transit options that are efficient, sustainable and accessible. I look forward to this process, which will allow voters to decide on a measure that could positively impact their daily lives.”

The transit plan includes an airport ride to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, enhanced and expanded county coverage by local bus, additional transit transfer facilities and the expansion of microtransit providing 100 percent countywide coverage. The new transit referendum does not include heavy rail or Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

“Efficient transit options and improved mobility are essential for our community’s growth, economic vitality and quality of life,” said Gwinnett Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey. “We are excited about the opportunities this brings to reduce traffic congestion, improve accessibility and connect our neighborhoods and businesses.”

The dedicated Transit SPLOST would be paid by all consumers who purchase goods in Gwinnett County.