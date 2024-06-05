The Rapid enters second phase of community engagement for its Transit Master Plan

Interurban Transit Partnership (The Rapid) has entered the second phase of community engagement for its Transit Master Plan (TMP), the agency’s 20-year vision for public transit. A public open house will be held on June 11 to give attendees the chance to review and confirm the initial TMP recommendations align with their future needs and provides an opportunity for additional feedback.

"Our community's insights have shaped the initial recommendations significantly. This open house is an opportunity for us to refine these plans further, ensuring we are on the right track,” said Nick Monoyios, planning director for The Rapid.

The first round of engagement occurred in fall 2023 and included a comprehensive survey and an open house to gather feedback. The Rapid notes the survey garnered more than 1,000 responses, exploring current challenges and ideas for the future. While the fall open house sought to identify goals for a community-led transit system, The Rapid says the upcoming open house aims to prioritize those goals for implementation and confirm The Rapid has accurately reflected the community's future needs.

“We are excited about the future of transit in our growing region,” said The Rapid CEO Deb Prato. “This phase of the Transit Master Plan is to confirm that we have truly listened to our residents and aligned our recommendations with their vision. Our next step is to collaborate with the community and stakeholders to secure the funding needed to make these projects a reality.”

For those unable to attend the public open house, there will be a smaller open house on June 13. The findings and new survey are also available on The Rapid’s website.