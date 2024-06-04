Collina Washington-Beard joins DART as senior vice president of procurement

Collina Washington-Beard has joined Dallas Area Rapid Transit's (DART) leadership team as the agency's senior vice president of procurement. Washington-Beard joins DART after more than 18 years leading business and procurement services with several transit organizations and most recently serving as the chief business officer at the Eugene School District in Eugene, Ore.

“The DART team is thrilled to welcome Collina Washington-Beard,” said Nadine S. Lee, DART president and CEO. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role, which will be critical as DART works to increase ridership with a focus on operational integrity and the customer experience. Her expertise will help ensure DART creates dynamic and beneficial partnerships with diverse companies and organizations across our service area that will help both DART and our region thrive.”

Washington-Beard will oversee the agency’s contracts and purchasing functions, as well as maintain oversight of the agency’s materials management and diversity and vendor management divisions.

“DART is an economic powerhouse, recognized outside of Texas for the work that they are doing to engage commuters and provide best in-class transportation options,” Washington-Beard said. “It is an honor to join their team; I am excited to be able to align my knowledge and skills to help support their efforts.”

Washington-Beard has a certification in diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace from the University of South Florida Muma College of Business, as well as from the Federal Transit Administration’s Procurement Series I-IV from Rutgers University- as part of the National Transit Institute’s programming. She is a member of the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials, the Institute for supply management and the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing.