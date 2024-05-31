MDOT/MTA names Martha Gross executive director of MTA Transit development and delivery

Martha Gross has been named executive director of transit development and delivery by the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA). Gross will oversee the project teams managing the Purple Line, Baltimore’s Red Line, Southern Maryland Rapid Transit and other mega-projects at the agency.

“We are delighted to welcome Martha Gross to our management team at this important time for transit,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “Her expertise at delivering multi-billion-dollar transportation projects will be invaluable as we continue to advance major transit investments throughout the state.”

In her previous public- and private-sector roles, Gross made significant contributions toward the development, procurement and delivery of more than $10 billion of transportation infrastructure projects throughout the United States, integrating perspectives from more than 20 years of experience as contractor, consultant, academic and business owner.

Prior to joining the Maryland Transit Administration, Gross worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation where she led the state’s development of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel harbor crossing and later served in senior commercial and technical roles onsite following award of the project’s $3.3 billion design-build contract.

She previously worked for an engineering consulting firm, holding key positions in the design-build procurement of New York City transit projects, as well as in commercial management for the $3.1 billion Tappan Zee Bridge replacement. Earlier in her career, she worked in numerous field roles for a heavy-civil transportation contractor, starting as a field surveyor and concrete-testing technician.

Gross is a published author in the practical implementation of alternative project-delivery methods, particularly for design-build and public-private partnership contracts. She remains closely connected with academia, having served on advisory boards for multiple universities and having taught as an adjunct professor at The Citadel.

Gross is a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers and has also earned recognition from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, Women’s Transportation Seminar and Eno Center for Transportation. A licensed engineer, she holds advanced degrees in civil engineering and business from Penn State and Virginia Tech. She was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Stuttgart, Germany.