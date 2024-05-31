Island Transit Board removes Todd Morrow as executive director

The Island Transit Board of Directors terminated the employment of Executive Director Todd Morrow during a Special Executive Session on May 29. The board has appointed Craig Cyr, Island Transit Board chair, as acting executive director and Melanie Bacon, Island Transit Board secretary, as acting human resources director.

Island Transit says Cyr brings extensive experience and a proven track record in transit management as the board chair. He currently serves as a Langley, Wash., city councilmember and is employed by Boeing Commercial Airplanes in the Avionics division.

Bacon, the Island County commissioner for District 1, is a resident of Langley, Wash., and a military veteran. Bacon brings more than 30 years of experience in human resources, having served 10 years as the human resources director for Island County.