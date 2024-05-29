PRT Board approves FY25 operating and capital budgets.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s (PRT) Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 operating and capital budgets plan has been accepted by PRT's Board of Directors. The total operating budget comes to $539.3 million, an increase of less than one percent over the 2023 budget, reflecting changes in inflation, rising costs in goods and a labor shortage that is affecting transit agencies across the country. PRT says the operating budget also takes into consideration a one-year 10 percent reduction in pension and employee benefit costs.

PRT balanced its operating budget by using $78.2 million from its reserve account, marking the first time in at least the last decade the agency has used money from its deferred revenue account.

The budget does not include PRT’s $39 million share of additional state operating assistance that has been proposed under Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s plan to shift more than $280 million in sales tax revenue to public transit agencies statewide, nor the local match that would be associated with such an increase. PRT will amend its budget should the governor’s proposal be approved.

PRT’s FY25 capital budget totals $162 million. In total, 59 projects will be funded by the capital

budget. Top allocations include:

$17 million (partial funding) - Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel rail replacement

$16.1 million (partial funding) - Panhandle Bridge rehabilitation

$13 million - The purchase and installation of new cash fare boxes in vehicles

$11 million (partial funding) - West Mifflin facility improvements, including a new bus wash and vacuum system, paint booth, bus lift, windows, LED lighting and exhaust system

$6.5 million (partial funding) - Battery-electric charging infrastructure at the Collier garage

“Public transit is the answer to solving many of our region’s most pressing challenges, including economic recovery, inequality and climate change,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “This budget continues to build on the foundation we’ve established to improve the transit experience for riders and advocate for increased funding to support our system for years to come.”