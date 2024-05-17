NCTD names Alex Denis chief procurement officer

North County Transit District (NCTD) has named Alex Denis as the agency’s chief procurement officer. Denis will be responsible for NCTD’s procurement and contract management across all departments. The position will also help streamline and create new policies to ensure NCTD’s regulatory compliance at the state and federal levels.

“Alex brings an impressive background in procurement and contract management, as well as employee development and performance metrics, which will be immensely beneficial to NCTD,” said Shawn Donaghy, NCTD CEO. “He will be a welcome addition to a great team in our procurement group and I am looking forward to the amazing leadership he will bring to the agency.”

Denis most recently served as chief procurement officer for the city of Miami Beach, Fla., where he led all procurement-related contracting, contract compliance and supplier initiatives for the world-renowned destination city. He has worked for more than 25 years in public procurement management, including more than 15 years with senior-level leadership experience.

Denis has led several streamlining and organizational improvement projects in procurement and other areas, including the development of policies to address internal controls, the establishment of performance metrics and the creation of an electronic marketplace to reduce inventory and off-contract spend for maintenance, repair and operational needs. The e-marketplace system was the first among public sector organizations in Florida.

“I am excited to join the NCTD team,” Denis said. “I look forward to working with the entire team to serve our ridership through a customer focus, maximizing resources, innovative practices and the highest ethical standards.”

Prior to joining the Miami Beach team, Denis served as vice president for operations at Broward College, leading the divisions of Business Services and Resource Management, Auxiliary Services and Safety, Security and Emergency Management for all campuses and centers. Prior to that, he served as purchasing manager at the Broward County School Board.

Denis earned a doctorate in organizational leadership and a master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University, as well as a baccalaureate degree from Florida International University. He serves on various professional boards and committees locally and nationally, including the advisory board for the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing Center for the Advancement of Research and Excellent in public procurement.