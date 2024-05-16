BC Transit releases 2024 Strategic Plan

BC Transit has released an updated Strategic Plan that outlines the organization’s objectives, focus areas and key priorities for the coming years.

“Public transit plays a vital role in addressing the challenges our communities face today and anticipate for the future,” said BC Transit President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton. “Our new Strategic Plan provides the framework for sustaining and enhancing reliable transit services and fostering a resilient and efficient transportation network that benefits communities across the province.”

Like the 2020 Plan that preceded it, the BC Transit 2024 Strategic Plan lays out the key objectives that will guide all aspects of the organization’s work. Objectives in the plan include:

Always safe

Engaged people

Satisfied customers

Thriving communities

Financial stewardship

Sustainable future

The vision statement, “Your best transportation solution” remains the same, as, according to BC Transit, it continues to speak to the diverse customers the agency serves and positions BC Transit as a leader in addressing the many complex challenges that exist across the province.

“Delivering transportation services you can rely on” will continue to be the organization’s mission statement, as the agency notes it clearly describes how BC Transit will accomplish the goals set by the vision statement.

The Strategic Plan aligns with provincial goals and supports a more affordable, low-carbon and sustainable future for British Columbians. It will focus on expanding responsive and reliable services, connecting transit to housing, enhancing integration with other mobility providers, introducing innovative service types such as RapidBus and OnDemand, improving on-board amenities and expanding transit infrastructure like transit exchanges and operations and maintenance facilities.

BC Transit has achieved significant milestones that were outlined in the 2020 Strategic Plan, despite facing the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic shortly thereafter. Milestones achieved include the implementation of Umo, its electronic fare collection system, the procurement of battery-electric buses and construction of associated infrastructure, the introduction of OnDemand service in the Kelowna region, the expansion of its real-time bus tracking platform NextRide and the creation of a new RapidBus service between Victoria and the West Shore.

The full plan is available here.