Bahrain delegration visits LTD to learn about mobility for seniors and people with disabilities

Lane Transit District (LTD) hosted a learning event for a delegation from Bahrain. During their time in Eugene Ore., the delegation used public transit and came to LTD's Eugene Station to learn about how innovations implemented at LTD help support the needs of older adults and people with disabilities.

“It’s humbling to have leaders from near and far join us in Eugene to advance transportation for people with disabilities,” said John Ahlen, LTD’s mobility services manager. “Bahrain’s delegation is well-positioned to promote accessibility and implement policy level changes and I’m grateful to have learned from them during their time here.”

The group was joined by Susan Sygall, CEO and co-founder of Mobility International USA and MIUSA staff. The Bahraini delegation included disability leaders and government representatives, including Nader Al Markhi from the Ministry of Social Development and Ahmed Jahrami from the Bahraini Association for Intellectual Disability and Autism.