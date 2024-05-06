Cincinnati Metro promotes Jason Roe to director of infrastructure and development programming

Cincinnati Metro has promoted Jason Roe to director of infrastructure and development programming.

Roe will oversee, monitor and ensure the effective management of the Cincinnati Metro Transit Infrastructure Fund program, Cincinnati Metro’s Rail Right of Way ownership and disposition activities and all Strategic Planning Development and Innovation contractual/procurement-related program activities. He will also ensure compliance with these programs' internal, local, state and federal rules and regulations.

“Throughout his career, Jason has demonstrated a natural ability to lead and earn the trust and respect of those he works with,” said Khaled Shammout, Cincinnati Metro’s chief strategic planning, development and innovation officer. “He consistently looks for opportunities to strategically improve processes while advancing [Cincinnati] Metro’s mission.”

Roe has more than 23 years of experience in the transit industry. He has held several previous roles at Cincinnati Metro, including senior manager of procurement, inventory manager, quality assurance quality control manager and fleet maintenance supervisor.

Among his industry achievements, Roe currently holds Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) Supply Chain Procurement Certification, National Transit Institute Procurement certificates and National Association of State Procurement Officials certificates. He is also a member of the Transit Alliance of Public Purchasing, Central Ohio Organization of Public Purchasers and ASCM local Cincinnati chapter.