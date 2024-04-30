Cincinnati Metro names Brandy Jones chief communications and marketing officer

Cincinnati Metro has promoted Brandy Jones, APR, to the position of chief communications and marketing officer. Jones comes into this new position with 20 years of communications and marketing experience.

Jones currently serves as Cincinnati Metro's spokesperson and is responsible for functions that promote and spread awareness around the transit system’s initiatives and service offerings, including overseeing media relations, marketing and advertising, government affairs, employee communications, digital media, graphic design and community engagement activities.

“Brandy’s dedication and passion for serving our community and our industry exuberates in everything she does and is reflected in the care she takes to communicate the value and impact of public transit,” said Darryl Haley, CEO and general manager of Cincinnati Metro. “Her imprint over the last 16 years with Cincinnati Metro can be seen from the smallest detail to the largest, including her efforts to refresh Metro’s brand earlier this year and garnering national attention from the White House.”

Jones joined Cincinnati Metro in 2008 and has held several leadership roles, including director of public relations and senior vice president of external affairs. Prior to Cincinnati Metro, she held communication roles at Kevin Wilson PR agency and the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments.

Among her numerous volunteer roles, Jones is a member of The Cincinnati Chapter of the Links, Incorporated and has served on the board of directors for the East Central District of the Public Relations Society of America, Learning Grove, Inc. city of Cincinnati’s Families and Children Cabinet and is a past president of the Cincinnati Chapter of PRSA and the Cincinnati Chapter of the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials. She is a graduate of Leadership Cincinnati Class 46 and C-Change Class 11, the region’s premier leadership programs.

She was named a Mass Transit 40 Under 40 nominee in 2016.

Jones holds a bachelor of arts degree from Xavier University and is an accredited public relations professional.