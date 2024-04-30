Trinity Metro, MHMR Tarrant partner on apprentice program:

Trinity Metro has partnered with My Health My Resources (MHMR) Tarrant to launch a job training program that will help participants gain valuable experience while providing great service to enhance the customer experience. The 20-week apprenticeship program pairs six part-time helpers from MHMR with Trinity Metro staff in the agency’s custodial and facilities departments.

“This has been a fantastic partnership for the apprentices,” said Stephanie Gallagher, MHMR apprentice coordinator.” In just a short time, I can see so much change in them. They are more confident and prouder of the work they are doing. I could not ask for a better experience for my team.”

Apprentices work three days a week with Trinity Metro staff so they can learn firsthand about important job skills and ways to provide a nice environment for transit customers.

“Working with the MHMR team has been a real pleasure,” said Tom Crouch, Trinity Metro's assistant director of facilities. “Their eagerness to learn and their commitment to the training program is admirable.”

As part of the program, MHMR team members took classes on soft-skills techniques and resume building. They also came to Trinity Metro’s headquarters for interviews prior to beginning their jobs.

“I love the teamwork that I see the apprentices developing. Every day, they are eager to work and when they finish one job, they cannot wait to get to the next one," said Dallas Brown, the job coach for the apprentices.