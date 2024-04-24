NJ Transit releases first sustainability plan

New Jersey Transit Transit (NJ Transit) has released its first ever Sustainability Plan. The plan details the steps and processes NJ Transit is progressing to deliver sustainable, resilient and equitable public transportation. In accordance with NJ Transit’s 10-Year Strategic Plan, NJT2030, the Sustainability Plan prioritizes environmental responsibility while also highlighting deliverable benefits to customers in the communities it serves.

"The NJ Transit Sustainability Plan serves as a blueprint for integrating sustainability into all aspects of our operations,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett. "This demonstrates that transit is clearly the best way to reduce New Jersey’s carbon footprint today and will be even more so in the future.”

The Sustainability Plan includes themes on energy, air quality, resilience, waste and water. The agency notes It is a living document that will be revised and updated periodically to provide transparency and direction for NJ Transit to become a leader in sustainability.

The plan also supports NJ Transit’s commitment to a clean energy future through: