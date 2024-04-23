FTA recognizes three transit agencies as Champions of the Sustainable Transit for a Healthy Planet Climate Challenge

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has recognized three transit agencies as Champions of the Sustainable Transit for a Healthy Planet Climate Challenge due to their innovative efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increase resilience through forward-thinking policies, proactive planning and stakeholder engagement.

Nearly 240 transit agencies in the U.S. are participating in the Climate Challenge. The Champions of the Challenge are:

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in San Jose, Calif., who analyzed emissions forecasts and vulnerability assessments, which resulted in 33 GHG reduction strategies and 14 climate adaptation measures. Santa Clara VTA aims to increase resilience to climate risks and become carbon neutral by 2045.

The Maryland Transit Administration developed a climate action plan with detailed strategies to reduce GHGs. The agency also focused on adaptation and resiliency tools to improve preparedness and protection of transit assets.

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) in Colorado, the largest rural transit system in America, engaged stakeholders and analyzed methods to inform their strategy for a comprehensive climate action plan. RFTA's efforts are designed to support their goal of transitioning to a 100 percent electric fleet by 2050.

"Transit agencies nationwide are using innovative and collaborative approaches to greening their fleets, upgrading infrastructure and transitioning their workforces to maximize climate resilience for our communities," said FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. "While transit is the most sustainable mode of travel, we still have an opportunity to lessen our climate footprint and improve the health and well-being of our communities."

Created in June 2021 to help advance President Biden’s GHG reduction goals, FTA's Climate Challenge calls on transit agencies to develop strategies to reduce emissions, such as converting fleets to electric buses, making facilities more energy efficient, and generating power through renewable energy sources.

Since the program began in 2021, FTA has provided technical support and fostered knowledge-sharing among transit agencies through listening sessions and peer exchanges on research and innovation to support sustainability.