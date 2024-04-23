PRT unveils first Climate Action Plan

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) has launched its first climate action plan to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and improve the overall health of residents across Allegheny County, Pa. PRT's climate action plan will focus on establishing a zero-emissions future for its system through short and long-term solutions that can be taken to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

"Public transit plays an essential role in building a more sustainable and equitable Allegheny County," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "We are extremely excited to join many of our peer agencies across the country in recognizing the growing impact of climate change and to cultivate new partnerships locally as we improve the health and wellbeing of residents across southwestern Pennsylvania."

Growing ridership, reducing diesel emissions by switching to zero-emissions vehicles and reducing building energy usage are among the three most impactful steps PRT can take to reduce its carbon footprint, according to the plan. PRT has committed to operating a zero-emissions fleet by 2045.

"This is not just about embracing cleaner technology; this is a blueprint for our future," Kelleman said.

To help coordinate, execute and evaluate the success of PRT’s efforts, the agency will soon hire a sustainability director, whose goal will be to help usher the climate action plan forward. That position, which will report to PRT's deputy chief of strategic initiatives, was included in the agency's 2023-2o24 budget.