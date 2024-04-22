Vic Pope named transit director of Athens-Clarke County Unified Government

Victor Pope has been named transit department director for Athens-Clarke County Unified Government (ACCGov). A 17-year veteran of the department, Pope has served as interim director for the agency since Sept. 22, 2023.

"Vic's extensive experience with transit at all levels of the department makes him an excellent choice as our next director," said ACCGov Manager Blaine Williams. "He is passionate about providing high-quality and effective transit services and knows his hometown community very well. I look forward to working with him as he leads this department to serve Athens-Clarke County residents' transportation needs."

Pope was born in Athens-Clarke County, Ga., and attended Cedar Shoals High School before graduating from Kennesaw State University. He has worked with the transit department since 2007 and served in capacities as a bus driver, route supervisor, transit planner, assistant transit director and interim transit director with the department. He is a licensed Class B commercial vehicle Operator, a Federal Transit Administration/Transportation Safety Institute Certified Transportation Supervisor and a Certified Transit Vehicle Operator Trainer.

"I am extremely appreciative of this opportunity to lead the transit department and our dedicated team of employees in providing vital services for Athens-Clarke County residents," Pope said. "Our goal is to foster public transportation solutions to suit the lifestyles of a dynamic community and to do so in a safe, courteous, timely and efficient manner."

The ACCGov Transit Department provides both fixed-route services to nearly 750,000 passengers annually and curb-to-curb paratransit services in the Athens-Clarke County community based out of the Multimodal Transportation Center transportation hub in downtown Athens, Ga.