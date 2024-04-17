TransLink, PCI Developments to provide 94 Compass Cards to tenants of newly developed residential building in Vancouver, B.C..

TransLink and PCI Developments are expanding their partnership through a new project that will provide 94 Compass Cards, pre-loaded with C$150 (US$108.80) each, to tenants of the newly developed residential building, Yarrow East Village in Vancouver, B.C.

The development is located near the Kootenay Loop, which serves nine bus routes — including the R5 RapidBus — throughout Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities.

The three-month project will help TransLink better understand how developer-funded transit subsidies can increase public transit use. During the study, transit usage will be tracked with participants’ permission. They will also be encouraged to fill out surveys and provide feedback on the program’s effectiveness. Once complete, the findings will be shared with developers and municipalities to demonstrate the benefits of property developers subsidizing transit in transit-oriented communities.

“This new project will allow us to learn more about how developer-led transit subsidies can help promote transit-oriented developments in the region,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “This neighborhood has been an important part of the bus network for more than 70 years and continues to connect our growing communities.”

In fall 2022, TransLink conducted a similar study at PCI’s King George Hub development in Surrey, B.C. During the course of three months, transit use increased by roughly 10 percent in the area. The results found that such incentives encourage taking transit among people living or working in transit-oriented developments while creating a new revenue stream for transit services.

“PCI is pleased to once again have the opportunity to work with TransLink to support sustainable transportation options for Yarrow residents in Vancouver’s East Village, an area well-served by public transit,” says PCI Developments President Tim Grant. "Building on the successful initial pilot at King George Hub, we are hopeful this initiative will help to encourage more transit use by our residents and further inform best practices around transit-oriented development."

The project is part of the Compass for Developments program, which enables developers to purchase transit passes for occupants and employees while fulfilling municipal requirements for transit benefits.