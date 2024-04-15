New Orleans RTA names Justin Cayless as chief transit officer

Justin Cayless has been appointed chief transit officer for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA).

“We are excited to welcome Justin Cayless back to the New Orleans RTA in this vital leadership position and at a crucial time for our agency. We look forward to working together to fulfill our mission in alignment with our Strategic Mobility Plan to deliver a world-class rider experience,” said Lona Edwards Hankins, New Orleans RTA CEO. “Justin is a focused and driven operational leader with more than 15 years of experience in the transportation industry. With a strong track record of leading and building highly effective, cross-functional teams, he specializes in areas such as fixed-route, paratransit, streetcar, monorail, demand response, bus rapid transit, ferry and passenger rail support services. He believes in the importance of understanding customers’ needs and responding with effective and innovative solutions. I believe his experience, skills and knowledge of our system will enhance our team.”

“I’m thrilled to return to the New Orleans RTA and already feel like I'm back home,” Cayless said. “It’s an exciting time for the New Orleans RTA and I look forward to bringing my experience, expertise and passion for transit operations to an agency that is committed to a world-class rider experience.”

Cayless, who previously served as the New Orleans RTA director of operations and then senior director of operations from 2021-2022, is a transit executive known for his strategic leadership and transformative impact in the transportation industry. He most recently served as the COO overseeing HNS Management Inc., where he was responsible for the operations and management of more than 1,200 employees, 500 vehicles and the fixed-route bus systems in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford, Conn., for CTtransit in collaboration with Connecticut Department of Transportation.