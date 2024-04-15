Atlanta Mayor Dickens issues Administrative Order for infill MARTA rail stations, BRT line

In his March 25 State of the City address, Atlanta, Ga., Mayor Andre Dickens committed to working with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) to build a transit system that is accessible to residents. An April 11 Administrative Order issued by the mayor identifies four locations for infill MARTA station investments, as well as a corridor for a bus rapid transit (BRT) line to connect the redeveloped Bowen Homes community with Ponce City Market.

One of the infill stations will be at the Murphy Crossing redevelopment, which will connect MARTA to the Beltline. The selection of the additional three station locations aim to provide more access to transit for the city’s residents.

The four locations for infill MARTA station investments are:

Krog Street/Hulsey Yard Joseph E. Boone Murphy Crossing Armour Yards

The order outlines an innovative collaboration between the City of Atlanta in partnership with the Atlanta BeltLine and MARTA to deliver equitable transportation projects across Atlanta.

“Our city’s transportation landscape is dynamic, mirroring the diverse growth and evolution of Atlanta’s neighborhoods. Both legacy and emerging communities have immediate transportation needs that deserve effective solutions,” said Mayor Dickens. “It is imperative that our transportation investments are strategically and equitably deployed to increase ridership on MARTA's heavy rail network and bus system fostering a more connected and unified Atlanta.”

In addition to developing design and financing plans, the order also calls for community engagement efforts to ensure the design of the infill stations are accessible and appropriate for their respective neighborhoods and directs the CFO to identify funding sources and financial models for the investments.

The order also calls for MARTA, the Atlanta Beltline and city staff to begin developing a plan for transit options throughout the entirety of the Beltline corridor.