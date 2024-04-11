CTA recognizes National Second Chance Month, commends seven honorees in Second Chance Program Hall of Fame

Participants in the Chicago Transit Authority's (CTA) Second Chance Program were honored and highlighted by the agency as part of National Second Chance Month. The CTA launched the program in 1998 to better prepare people who are returning residents and others with barriers to employment, to re-enter the workforce.

“The Second Chance Program helps many individuals rebuild their lives and learn the fundamental skills that can lead to solid careers in public transit and other industries while helping them and their families financially,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter. “In turn, this program benefits the entire community by not turning our backs on people who’ve paid for their mistakes.”

Carter commended seven Second Chance Program Hall of Fame honorees. The honorees in attendance went through the program and are current CTA employees who have excelled in the agency and earned at least one promotion. Several of the honorees have earned more than one promotion.

Since 2011, more than 2,200 individuals, many of whom were justice-system involved, have participated in CTA’s Second Chance Program and more than 550 have been hired for full- or part-time jobs at CTA.

The honorees include:

Jakeshia Beals – manager, maintenance – rail

Tara Peters – manager, rail car appearance

Morgan Thomas – manager, second chance program

Jeanette Grigsby – manager, maintenance – bus

Derrick Terry – coordinator, bus maintenance

Tyhesha Richards – manager, administration– rail station management

Jerry Brown – project specialist II, rail operations

The CTA Second Chance Program has many program benefits including: