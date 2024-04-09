Government of British Columbia purchases land for transit-oriented development in Saanich, B.C.

The community in Saanich, B.C., will be receiving a new transit-oriented development (TOD) with hundreds of new homes, community amenities and a transit hub on several parcels of land, including two recently bought by the government of British Columbia.

“Our communities are growing quickly and people need affordable homes close to public transit so they can get to where they need to go – and get ahead in life,” said British Columbia Premier David Eby. “That’s why our government is buying up land around transit hubs and making sure that the homes that are built there are affordable to people who actually use transit to get to school, work and appointments. This new development in Saanich will create a vibrant, connected community where people can find everything they need at their doorstep.”

The land for the Uptown TOD was bought through the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s C$394 million (US$291.4 million) property acquisition fund announced in the government's 2023 budget.

While plans for the site are still in early development, the proposal will be in alignment with Saanich’s Uptown-Douglas Plan. The plan includes multiple buildings with hundreds of housing units, new public gathering spaces, active-transportation connections, retail and commercial space and potential for amenities, such as childcare, community-health facilities and educational services.

“This project is going to help create a connected community where people live near transit with public spaces, saving more time to be with their families,” said British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming. “The central location of these properties next to Highway 1, the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and established shopping center is an ideal place for a bus exchange and much-needed new housing in a transit-oriented community.”

The new development will be designed to integrate with the Lochside and Galloping Goose regional trails to make it a hub for active transportation and transit, with connections to downtown Victoria, the University of Victoria, the Westshore and the Saanich Peninsula.

“We are making it easier for people — workers, young families and seniors — to find the homes they need near transit hubs, thanks to legislation that we passed last fall,” said Ravi Kahlon, British Columbia minister of housing. “By increasing density in transit-oriented areas, such as Uptown, more homes can be built for people faster with easy access to transit, amenities and services.”

Planning for the development is in the early conceptual stages. The government of British Columbia notes more information will be available when stakeholder engagement starts.