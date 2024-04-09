Denver RTD awards Transit Assistance Grants to 181 organizations.

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) will be giving 181 qualifying nonprofit and community social service organizations or governmental entities $1 million worth of grant funding as part of the agency’s inaugural Transit Assistance Grant (TAG) program.

Selected awardees include resource centers, re-entry programs, city and county governmental agencies, educational institutions, training programs and non-profit organizations serving low-income, unhoused, disability, immigrant/refugee, seniors, youth, Black, indigenous, people of color, LGBTQ+ and other underrepresented communities.

The program was specifically designed to support individuals who need a reliable transportation option to support emergent or immediate need.

Grant awards range from $250 worth of fare media up to $50,000 per selected organization and will be distributed in the form of 10-ride ticket books equivalent to the dollar amount awarded. TAG recipients must distribute the tickets to their clients or constituents at no cost to them.

“Public transportation is the great societal equalizer, enabling people to get where they need to go when they need to get there,” said Debra A. Johnson, Denver RTD general manager and CEO. “This inaugural program was intentionally designed to meet pressing and urgent needs in the community, whether that be immediate access to essential services or assisting during times of crisis, supporting the unhoused or aiding newcomers to the metro area. As a partner whose work has a direct effect on the overall health of the region, Denver RTD approached this program guided foremost by fairness and equity.”

Denver RTD set aside $1 million for the TAG program and accepted applications Jan. 16, 2024, through Feb. 29, 2024. The new grant program was launched in response to the 2023 Systemwide Fare Study and Equity Analysis. The agency received 211 applications for TAG funding and awarded approximately 85 percent of applicants. In total, Denver RTD selected 181 organizations to receive a grant.

“We were pleased by the volume of applications received,” said Denver RTD Manager of Market Development Theresa Rinker. “This tells us that there is a great need in our community and we look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on the people we serve.”

TAG is meant to fill the temporary gap for customers who have urgent transportation-related requirements and to provide organizations that serve these customers with time to educate and enroll clients in LiVE, RTD’s income-based fare discount program for eligible customers.

“Transit services are a necessity for people experiencing homelessness to get to medical appointments, case management meetings, lease-ups, work and shelter," said Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. "This generous grant from Denver RTD will help our hardworking case managers to better serve our unhoused neighbors in the Denver metro area and help those individuals meet their basic needs.”

TAG award selection criteria

A selection panel of Denver RTD staff determined grant recipients based on clear and transparent evaluation criteria, including whether an organization: