Pierce Transit names Lauren Adler government relations administrator

Lauren Adler has joined Pierce Transit as the agency’s government relations administrator, effective April 1, 2024. Adler has served most recently as government relations director with Elevance Health, where she managed the company’s external affairs, including advocacy with legislators and policymakers at all levels of government.

Prior to working at Elevance, Adler served as director of external affairs and community engagement with the Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands. For many years before that, Adler worked with then-Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA), first as Pierce County coordinator, then deputy district director and finally district director.

Adler currently serves as a member of the Puyallup City Council and in 2022, was named a recipient of South Sound Business’s “40 Under 40” award.