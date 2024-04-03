SunLine Transit Agency name Paul Mattern chief planning officer

Paul Mattern has been appointed chief planning officer by SunLine Transit Agency to lead its planning strategies and implementation. In addition, SunLine has announced a number of staff promotions amongst longtime leaders within the agency.

Mattern is an experienced transit planner and asset manager, with a demonstrated skillset in spatial analysis using ArcGIS, strategic planning, public policy and public speaking. Mattern holds a degree in economics and in energy and sustainable systems.

Additional staff promotions include Luis Garcia being named chief financial officer, Bryan Valenzuela stepping up as chief safety officer, Walter Watcher becoming chief of capital projects and Tina Hamel advancing to chief administrative officer.

“It is an honor to work alongside this exceptional group of leaders every day and each is deserving of their new role with the agency,” said Mona Babauta, SunLine Transit Agency CEO and general manager. “With several impactful projects underway at SunLine, this team collectively holds the expertise, knowledge and cohesiveness necessary to move these initiatives forward.”

One project currently in motion at SunLine is a liquid hydrogen station and the Coachella Transit Hub – both projected to be completed by June 2024. The liquid hydrogen station will give the agency increased reliability in fueling its hydrogen fuel cell fleet. The Coachella Transit Hub is located on the southeast corner of Cesar Chavez Street and 4th St. and will include a breakroom, bus shelters and landscape improvements.

On the horizon is also a Zero-Emission Workforce Training Center, a solar micro grid and a new maintenance facility. The purpose of the Zero-Emission Workforce Training Facility is to provide support and training for the planning, procurement, operation, safety and maintenance of zero- emission buses (ZEB). Since 2018, SunLine has collaborated with educational institutions and industry partners to prepare training materials for hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric technologies.

The new maintenance facility will allow SunLine to plan for the replacement of major capital assets, including maintenance facilities, fueling infrastructure and possible relocation of its east Valley bus storage and fueling facility. The project will also allow for the development of shovel-ready projects.