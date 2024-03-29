USDOT opens more than $5 billion in funding through three grant programs

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has begun accepting applications for approximately $5.1 billion in funding for projects of regional or national significance for three major discretionary grant programs.

“Through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are making more than $5 billion available for major infrastructure projects that benefit the economy and quality of life of entire regions of America, from our biggest cities to our most rural areas,” said USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "This will support major infrastructure projects that so large, complex and ambitious that they could not get funded under the infrastructure programs that existed prior to this administration."

Available funding includes:

$2.7 billion for the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program: The INFRA program awards competitive grants to multimodal freight and highway projects of national or regional significance to improve the safety, accessibility, efficiency and reliability of the movement of freight and people in and across rural and urban areas. Eligible projects will improve safety, generate economic benefits, reduce congestion, enhance resiliency and hold the greatest promise to eliminate supply chain bottlenecks and improve critical freight movements.

$780 million for the Rural Surface Transportation Grant (Rural) program: While smaller communities receive grants from a wide number of grant programs, including Mega and INFRA, the Rural program is dedicated specifically to projects in rural areas. Eligible projects for Rural grants include highway, bridge and tunnel projects that help improve freight, safety and provide or increase access to agricultural, commercial, energy or transportation facilities that support the economy of a rural area

"Today’s announcement of more than $5 billion will fund transformative infrastructure projects that unlock opportunities for communities across the country while creating good-paying jobs and boosting economic competitiveness,” said White House Deputy Chief of Staff Natalie Quillian. “This announcement is part of the president’s Investing in America agenda, which is building a safe, efficient and reliable transportation system nationwide.”

As in the previous round of funding, applications for the grants will be evaluated based on how well they advance outcomes, including safety, economic impacts, job creation, equity, innovation and climate goals.

The deadline for applications is on May 6, 2024. Previous grant receipients can be found at USDOT's Mega, Infra and Rural landing pages.