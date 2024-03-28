CDTA approves $135.7 million 2025 operating budget

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has approved the agency’s 2025 operating budget of $135.7 million, which will accommodate CDTA’s growing network and mobility options. A corresponding five-year capital plan will provide projects and opportunities to enhance mobility in the Capital Region. It will allow CDTA to introduce more mobility hubs and to undertake a comprehensive refresh of the bus rapid transit (BRT) Red Line stations and infrastructure along Route 5 between Albany and Schenectady, N.Y. It also provides for the electrification of its bus fleet and to infrastructure and technology to support CDTA operations.

“We are proud to advance a thoughtful budget on behalf of the board of directors,” said CDTA Board Chairman Jayme Lahut. “CDTA takes pride in its efforts to consistently elevate the customer experience. With a strong financial base, we are able to develop a comprehensive spending strategy that will continue to provide seamless mobility options to the community."

The agency says customer and facility revenue rose steadily throughout the last year and has budgeted for continued increases. The customer revenue line is being fueled by CDTA’s popular Universal Access program, which now has close to 50 active partners. The budget reflects CDTA’s commitment to enhancing the quality of its services to provide greater ease and convenience of use and incorporates the support it receives from partners at the state and federal levels.

“The operating plan is healthy and pliable to allow for unforeseen issues that may arise throughout the year,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “As our ridership has far surpassed pre-pandemic levels, we are proud of the mobility options we are able to offer customers. We are continuing to get to know the Warren County community and are exploring what new connections CDTA can make in our newest service area. People continue to be our most valuable asset and this is evident by the fact that employee wages and benefits make up more than 70 percent of our expense lines. Parts and materials for our Maintenance Department, fleet and fuel costs will increase significantly this year and that was reflected in the development of the operating plan.”

The Capital Plan is fully funded in year one, totaling $46.9 million, and mostly comes from federal and state grants. The money will be used for the Red Line BRT upgrades, construction of more mobility hubs, fleet replacements and more. CDTA’s fiscal year runs from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2025.