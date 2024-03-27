Rachelle Glazier to leave Ben Franklin Transit April 1

Rachelle Glazier, Ben Franklin Transit's (BFT) current general manager will be stepping down effective April 1. She will continue to assist in a limited consulting role throughout the transition process. Glazier has held the position since July of 2022.

“I am very grateful to have been given this opportunity by our board of directors and it has been my honor to serve our community alongside the dedicated BFT staff," said Glazier. "Working for this board has been the best experience of my career. However, a family issue must take priority at this time in my life. It was not an easy decision, but it is the right one.”

Chief Financial Officer Sarah Funk has been designated as interim general manager while the BFT Board conducts a search for Glazier’s replacement. The search is expected to take several months.

BFT Board Chair Will McKay stated, “I am sad to see Rachelle leave, but family comes first. She was great to work with and improved so many aspects of Ben Franklin Transit to make it more efficient and better serve the community.”