SANDAG Board of Directors approves draft of $1.3 billion FY25 budget.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Board of Directors has approved its annual draft budget of $1.3 billion for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025. The budget includes more than 200 projects and nearly $240 million dollars for local streets and roads improvements and transit operations.

“With key projects ranging from transit and corridor improvements to expansion of the regional bike network, this budget will increase equity and accessibility and enhance all our region has to offer,” said SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas. “Today’s action is proof that we are getting things done and I’m proud of the work that we are doing at SANDAG to deliver on our commitments to the San Diego region through a lens of equity and inclusion.”

Key projects and programs will benefit the entire region:

LOSSAN Corridor: The Del Mar Bluffs V Stabilization project will begin at the same time the LOSSAN Realignment project moves into the environmental process.

: Studies are underway for various improvements to the Blue Line Trolley, including community-oriented development around two stops, which will speed up trip times and increase access for transit riders. SANDAG also is actively planning near-term solutions like more rapid buses to serve people traveling north and south on this route Purple Line: SANDAG is exploring the best way to build the transit line through two studies. The first is looking at types of trains and possible routes for the National City to Sorrento Mesa section. The second is examining ways to improve all major transit lines from South County to Downtown San Diego. SANDAG is also planning a temporary rapid bus route to serve passengers traveling between these neighborhoods

Roadway projects include improvements to SR 67, SR 52, I-15/SR 78 Connectors, SR 78/I-5 Express Lanes Connectors and I-5 HOV lanes extending to Oceanside. Transit projects include Blue Line railway signal improvements, Palomar Street rail grade separation, several double-tracking projects and the implementation of six new rapid bus projects Regional bike network: SANDAG has 16 bike projects in progress, with three under construction: Border to Bayshore, Bayshore Bikeway Barrio Logan and the Pershing Bikeway. In FY 2025, SANDAG plans to break ground on Imperial Avenue Bikeway, Inland Rail Trail Phase 3, Uptown Bikeways: Eastern Hillcrest and Washington Street and Mission Valley, North Park|Mid-City Bikeways: Orange Avenue and University Avenue and the Central Avenue Bikeway

The transition to a new back-office system is on track to be completed by 2025 and will include regular vendor and internal assessments, a quality assurance and quality control plan and operational and customer service improvements. Internal policies will also include regular and proactive reporting to the SANDAG Board, as well as transparent communication with the public. Youth Opportunity Pass: The pilot program, which provides free, unlimited transit rides for people age 18 and under, is being extended for another year. It has provided more than 11 million rides countywide since its launch.

On May 10, the SANDAG Board of Directors will be asked to approve the $1.3 billion final program budget for FY 2025, which takes effect July 1, 2024.