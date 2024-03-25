WMATA's Fleet of the Future Expo opens on National Mall

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is showcasing its new 8000-series railcar design and zero-emission bus at its Fleet of the Future Expo on the National Mall. The agency is also hosting a pop-up shop with WMATA merch comemorating the event.

The expo, located near the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., allows visitors to take a tour inside a life-size model of the 8000-series railcar. Visitors will also have the chance to step on board one of WMATA’s first zero-emission buses.

WMATA notes the 8000-series prototype railcar is a scaled down replica that mirrors the look and feel of the real railcar, with room for 15 to 20 people to tour at a time. The design is a departure from the current configuration, with connected open gangway railcars, bench-style seating, wider aisles and features depictions of the all-digital interior, electronic customer information, dynamic maps and displays.

As a part of the expo, guests will be able to step on board one of WMATA's newest battery-electric buses, one of two 60-foot battery-electric buses in service as part of the agency’s initiative to transition to a fully zero-emission fleet by 2042. The battery-electric buses are cleaner and quieter and include modern amenities such as digital passenger information screens, USB charging ports and new fare boxes.

Guests will also be able to view a collection of photos on the history of Metrorail and Metrobus or take pictures in a train-themed photo booth with WMATA's Baby Bus mascot-themed photo cutout.

The Fleet of the Future Expo will be open until April 3.