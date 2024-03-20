FHWA to award $45 million in Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program grants

Applications are being accepted by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for up to $44.5 million in funding through its new competitive grant program, the Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program (ATIIP), which will focus on funding projects that will strengthen safety and improve bicycling, walking and access to public transit in communities.

“The Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program will support projects that enable people to walk, bike and roll safely and conveniently to school, work, transit, health care facilities and other destinations,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the program will help communities provide safe, healthy, sustainable, equitable and enjoyable transportation options for all with networks of connected trails.”

“The safety of vulnerable road users is of utmost importance,” said FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “The funding we’re making available today will help improve connectivity and address barriers to safe, accessible and equitable pedestrian and bicycle networks, especially in disadvantaged communities and those where many people rely on public transportation.”

FHWA will award competitive grants to help communities plan, design or construct safe and connected active transportation networks such as sidewalks, bikeways and trails that connect destinations such as schools, workplaces, residences, businesses, recreation areas and medical facilities within a community or metropolitan region.

The funding is available for states, local and Tribal governments, as well as metropolitan and regional planning organizations and applicants can apply for more than one grant.

More information on the ATIIP can be found on the FHWA's website.