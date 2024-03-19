Joint investment of C$7.7 million to extend STS ecomobility corridor and improve transit system

The government of Canada, the government of Quebec and the Société de transport du Saguenay (STS) are investing a combined C$7.7 million (US$5.7 million) to extend the STS ecomobility corridor and make public transit more accessible, safer and more comfortable.

The project will benefit STS by providing new, more user-friendly facilities. More specifically, the work involves extending the ecomobility corridor along Jacques-Cartier and Saint-Vallier streets, by installing:

A reserved lane.

A service building and various docks, including a waiting area.

Infrastructure to improve accessibility for people with reduced mobility, notably to go to the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et services sociaux du Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (CIUSSS).

The projects will improve the capacity, quality and safety of the city of Saguenay, Quebec’s, existing public transit network while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

“Our government is continuing its efforts, in every region of Quebec, to improve public transit services. This work is part of our strategy to transition to a greener, more prosperous economy. By offering attractive and competitive alternatives to solo driving, we are helping to make public transit more popular, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Deputy Premier of Quebec and Minister of Transports and Sustainable Mobility Geneviève Guilbault.

“By investing in our infrastructure, we are committed to significantly improving the daily lives of our citizens. The development of public transportation infrastructure in Chicoutimi will improve the network's accessibility, safety and efficiency. These improvements will ensure more convenient travel for Chicoutimi residents, contributing to a better quality of life for the entire community,” said Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

The government of Quebec is investing C$4.3 million (US$3.2 million) through the Programme d’aide gouvernementale aux infrastructures de transport collectif (PAGITC). The government of Canada is investing C$3.4 million (US$2.5 million) through the same program. The funds come from the Public Transit component of the Integrated Bilateral Agreement Canada – Quebec for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The STS is contributing C$893,785 (US$656,868).

The funding brings the government of Quebec’s support for the STS to approximately C$70 million (US$51.4 million) since 2019. The funding includes:

C$3.8 million (US$2.8 million) under the PAGTCP for various projects

More than C$4 million (US$2.9 million) from the Public Transit Development Program (PADTC), which supports various organizations in their efforts to maintain, develop, optimize and promote public transit services.

Up to 26 electric buses from the contract to acquire up to 1,229 electric city buses from Novabus

C$4.3 million (US$3.2 million) from the one-time C$400 million (US$294 million) budget envelope allocated to public transit organizations to support the recovery of their services hard hit by health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Investing in infrastructure isn't about putting money into concrete. It's about investing in the day-to-day lives of our people. This public transit project is a fine example! It will enable Saguenay residents, especially those with reduced mobility, to benefit from a modern, efficient public transit network to get where they need to go,” said Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez.

“The Ecomobility Corridor is the STS network's structuring axis that has enabled us to improve our service between downtown and the Talbot Zone, resulting in increased ridership in this sector. We're delighted to announce that it will be extended with the construction of new facilities at Jacques-Cartier and Saint-Vallier because in addition to ensuring the safety of this sector, they will offer our customers greater comfort, which will undoubtedly contribute to improving their transit experience, an objective we have set ourselves as an organization in our new strategic plan,” said Claude Bouchard, STS president.