Joint investment of C$19.5 million to support transit upgrades for city of Thunder Bay, Ontario

A joint investment of C$19.5 million (US$14.4 million) between the government of Canada, the government of Ontario and the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario, will allow Thunder Bay to make various upgrades to improve the transit system, as well as access to it. Among the upgrades include:

Purchasing real-time route and traffic management software for accurate, on-demand arrival times and fleet tracking.

Constructing about 13 kilometers (8.01 miles) of new sidewalks, multi-use trails and trail extensions, including bridge river crossings, that will align with Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act accessibility standards.

Addressing the accessibility deficiencies at several bus stops, including bus shelters.

Replacing a section of the roof, the diesel exhaust system, the lubrication lift and the approach to aprons on the city’s fleet transit garage, which will reduce operating costs and make bus maintenance more efficient.

Adding a secondary exit to the High Street maintenance facility to improve operational efficiency and safety.

Replacing driver’s seats in numerous buses and fitting new transmissions and engines into select buses to improve the efficiency and extend the useful life of the city’s existing transit vehicles.

“For people to thrive, communities must ensure everyone can access transportation and be able to connect with one another. Congratulations to the city of Thunder Bay on their work and vision in transforming their transit fleet. When all levels of government work together, communities grow stronger. With this joint investment, the city will be better able to provide safe and convenient access to public transportation, connecting us to each other,” said Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister Responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for northern Ontario Patty Hajdu.

“Public transit is more than just a means of getting around. By making transit accessible, affordable and reliable, we’re not only connecting people to opportunities but also creating inclusive, sustainable and vibrant places to live and work,” said Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River Marcus Powlowski.

The government of Canada is investing C$8.4 million (US$6.2 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of Ontario is contributing C$6.5 million (US$4.8 million) and the city of Thunder Bay is contributing C$4.6 million (US$3.4 million).

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, the Ontario government is getting people to where they need to go with historic investments in public transit. In Thunder Bay, we’re investing nearly C$6.5 million (US$4.8 million) to help ensure transit service is efficient, safe, reliable and more accessible to a wider range of users in the community,” said Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria.