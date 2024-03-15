WMATA selects Parsons for multiple award task order contract.

Parsons Corporation has been awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The approximately $1 billion ceiling-value MATOC includes a base period of five years, as well as a one-year option period and multi-disciplinary project and construction management support.

“WMATA has been connecting the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia region for decades, improving mobility safely and efficiently,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, North America Infrastructure for Parsons. “We are proud to have partnered with WMATA since the authority’s inception in 1967 and look forward to continuing to deliver innovative transit solutions for the authority and the customers it serves.”

Under this MATOC, Parsons will compete for task orders to provide project management and engineering support services for the authority’s capital improvement program.

Parsons’ rail and transit experts have been supporting WMATA since its inception in the 1960s, including providing design services for the first sections of the Washington Metro.