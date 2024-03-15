New MTI report reveals lack of diversity within public transit leadership positions, operational roles

A new report from the Mineta Transportation Institute (MTI) shows a lack of diversity within public transit agencies leadership roles and an overconcentration of workers of color in operational roles. The report, “Understanding Workforce Diversity in the Transit Industry: Establishing a Baseline of Diversity Demographics,” provides updated statistics on the status of the racial/ethnic and gender diversity of the transit agency workforce in the U.S. from 2018 – 2022 and identifies potential barriers and promising practices for diversifying the workforce.

The study concludes the transit workforce is not representative of the U.S. labor force in terms of either sex or race/ethnicity. Key findings include:

The majority of the transit workforce is male (71 percent).

Almost two-thirds (64 percent) of the workers in the data are non-White, with Black workers making up the largest group of workers (40 percent), even though they are only 12 percent of the U.S. labor force.

Hispanic workers are underrepresented relative to their percentage in both the U.S. labor force and relative to their transit use.

White employees are overrepresented in leadership positions and both White and Asian employees are overrepresented in the more-highly paid professional and skill-craft occupations.

“The extreme staffing shortages within the transit industry have created an unusually good opportunity for operators to successfully improve their workforce diversity,” said Dr. Asha Weinstein Agrawal, the study’s principal investigator. “Important strategies for recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce include marketing strategies that promote the diverse careers available in public transit, revising job descriptions to be more inclusive, family-friendly work schedules for operations staff, ongoing professional development opportunities that target employees in every job classification and fostering strong executive-level support for diversity programs.”

MTI says improving workforce diversity data collection and analysis is crucial to measure long-term progress. The institute notes that although the challenges of tracking and planning for a diverse workforce are daunting to many transit operators, a variety of strategies exist to share resources and help meet individual needs. The findings of the study emphasize the need to do things differently, to make sure that people who work in the transit industry accurately represent the diversity of their communities.