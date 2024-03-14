TriMet proposes $1.75 billion FY25 budget.

TriMet has proposed its $1.75 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 budget, which the agency says provides the financial framework to grow ridership, improve the customer experience and add service as staffing allows. The budget includes nearly $849 million for daily operations, $201 million for capital investments and about $58 million in pass-through and contingency funds. It also includes $642 million in ending fund balance totals, which are unappropriated and unavailable for spending in FY25. The budget begins on July 1, 2024, and runs through June 30, 2025.

About 91 percent of funding for FY25 operating resources comes from three sources:

Payroll tax revenues Passenger revenues Federal funds

For FY25, TriMet expects to receive about $540 million in payroll taxes, $62 million in passenger fares and about $139 million from federal operating grants. TriMet will also receive a small portion of the FY25 funding from accessible transportation and service contracts and advertising. The FY25 budget includes the first full year of revenues from the agency’s 2024 fare increase.