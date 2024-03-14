CTA extends CLP agreement with City Colleges of Chicago

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has extended its partnership with City Colleges of Chicago (City Colleges) to offer a free preparatory course for qualified CTA bus operator candidates to obtain a Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP).

“At a time when the transportation industry continues to experience difficulty finding qualified, licensed drivers, we are excited to continue this partnership with Chicago City Colleges and Olive-Harvey,” said CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr. “The CLP pilot program proved to be very successful, helping us meet and exceed our 2023 hiring goals for bus operators by providing quality, specialized training and opening a door many candidates may not have pursued otherwise due to the financial burden.”

The CTA has hired 145 bus operators since the CLP program was piloted in 2022.

“We are so proud of this partnership with Chicago Transit Authority because it creates a clear career path for our students as well as serves our great city,” said Dr. Kimberly Hollingsworth, president of Olive-Harvey College. “Helping develop productive workforces through engaging learning is our goal at Olive-Harvey and we hope everyone interested takes advantage of this unique program.”

Qualified CTA bus operator candidates are eligible to participate in a two-week course to acquire a CLP, which is needed to obtain a Class “B” Commercial Driver’s License. CTA covers the cost of tuition, training, books and exam fees, removing financial barriers for students to pursue and complete the program.

Per the terms of the agreement, CTA will reimburse City Colleges in the amount of up to $300,000 annually for up to two years. The extension of this training course at Olive-Harvey College further strengthens CTA’s relationship with the college, which also includes other measures. In 2021, the CTA Second Chance Program (SCP) partnered with the college to offer its CLP Prep Program for free to CTA SCP participants. Additionally, the CTA pays the participants’ Illinois State Exam fee.