Santa Cruz Metro names Corey Aldridge new CEO

Corey Aldridge has been appointed as CEO of the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (Santa Cruz Metro). Aldridge’s tentative start date with Santa Cruz Metro is currently set for April 29, 2024.

As part of the recruitment process, the Santa Cruz Metro Board had brought on a recruitment firm to perform a nationwide search of candidates resulting in dozens of applicants. The board also actively collaborated with a long list of stakeholders, union leaders and Santa Cruz Metro Advisory Committee members in the process, which ultimately resulted in the selection of Aldridge.

Aldridge brings a wealth of experience that closely aligns with Santa Cruz Metro’s three goals of increasing ridership, implementing the agency’s zero-emission master plan and incorporating affordable housing into Santa Cruz Metro-owned transit centers.

"I'm excited to announce that Corey Aldridge has been chosen as the new CEO of Santa Cruz Metro Transit District,” said Kristen Brown, Santa Cruz Metro board chair. “After a rigorous nationwide search, Corey emerged as the ideal candidate, bringing more than a decade of successful leadership, including his current role as CEO of Mountain Line Transit in Missoula, Mont. Corey's experience aligns perfectly with our ongoing initiatives like Reimagine Santa Cruz Metro and his track record in overseeing ballot initiatives, implementing green projects and fostering ridership growth will be invaluable. We look forward to having Corey's leadership at Santa Cruz Metro."

Aldridge has been a general manager in public transit for more than a decade. His most recent experience as CEO of Mountain Line Transit focused on overseeing a successful ballot initiative process, implementing zero-emission vehicle procurements and infrastructure projects, implementing a free fare program, obtaining sizable state and federal grants, successful ridership growth initiatives, implementing strategic planning and rebranding initiatives and leading transit-oriented developments.

"At the heart of every successful transit system is its people—both our employees and the community we serve," Aldridge said. "As the new CEO of Santa Cruz Metro, I am committed to fostering a work environment where every employee feels valued, supported and empowered to excel. Moreover, I look forward to being an active part of the Santa Cruz community and continuing the great work already underway at Santa Cruz Metro and beyond. Our collective success hinges on our ability to work as a unified team dedicated to serving our community's mobility needs, ensuring we not only meet, but exceed the expectations placed upon us. Together, we will drive forward to a future where public transportation is not just a service but a pillar of community strength and environmental stewardship."

While CEO at Mountain Line Transit, Aldridge launched a 30 percent increase in service after a successful ballot initiative and secured almost $40 million dollars in federal funds for the construction of a new maintenance, administration and operations base, paving the way for future growth and service enhancements for the agency. This led to the agency being awarded the American Public Transit Association’s System of the Year Award for North America in 2021.

"I’m pleased to hear that Corey Aldridge will be joining Santa Cruz Metro as the new CEO,” said Daniel Zaragoza, Santa Cruz Metro interim CEO and operations deputy director. “Aldridge’s vast experience as a general manager in public transit will be an asset in furthering Santa Cruz Metro’s key goals and vision. Additionally, Aldridge’s experience in service expansion will be vital in the rollout of Reimagine Santa Cruz Metro Phase 2 service improvements slated to begin this summer.”