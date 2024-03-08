Houston Metro selects Copperleaf Portfolio to optimize asset management

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) has selected Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. to provide asset management and analytics solutions.

In late 2023, Houston Metro recognized that transitioning from a manual Excel-based process to an Asset Investment Planning (AIP) solution could improve its ability to create transparent, defensible capital plans, address its State of Good Repair (SGR) backlog and adapt quickly to changing financial and operational conditions.

Copperleaf Portfolio™ will enable Houston Metro to establish a more consistent, data-driven process to assess and prioritize investments in the SGR backlog by adopting best practices in modeling, risk assessment and project evaluation, which will allow Houston Metro to evaluate all projects on a common scale, incorporate all drivers of project value, develop risk mitigation scenarios and create high-value plans that consider funding and staffing resource limitations.

The Copperleaf solution will also give Houston Metro the ability to quickly adapt plans to changing business and financial conditions and ensure investments are aligned with it’s long-term mission and strategy.

“We’re thrilled to play a part in helping Houston Metro implement asset management best practices and deliver on their mission of providing clean, safe and reliable public transportation services,” said Phil Jones, managing director of Copperleaf in the Americas. “We thank Houston Metro for putting their trust in us and are confident Copperleaf’s value-based approach to capital planning will enable Houston Metro and other transit organizations develop optimal plans that address the state of good repair backlog and comply with the FTA’s decision support requirements.”

The Copperleaf implementation at Houston Metro is scheduled to go from kick-off to go-live in approximately three months, providing rapid time-to-value for the organization.