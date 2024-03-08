MTA signs 'Equity in Infrastructure Project' Pledge.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has signed the ‘Equity in Infrastructure Project’ Pledge to further its commitment to inclusion when awarding contracts for construction projects. The pledge affirms the MTA will ensure participation on at least $1 billion of work by Minority- and Women-owned (MWBE) or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms every year, award larger contracts to small businesses, as well as expand the pool of MWBE/DBE firms the MTA works with and increase discretionary contracts for design and engineering MWBE firms by 20 percent during the next five years.

“Racism and inequity have played a significant role in paving the landscape of New York State and our infrastructure is a stark reminder of that history,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “My commitment to equity, to expanding transit opportunities and to Minority- and Women-owned Businesses is a commitment to building our state in a way that lifts up all New Yorkers.”



"I talk a lot about the transit system as New York’s engine of equity – it gives everybody access to jobs and education and it’s one of the few things that makes this city affordable. At the MTA, equity also features prominently. In 2023 almost 40 percent of all MTA contracts awarded went to MWBEs, accounting for more than $800 million. Once we eliminate the final hurdles to congestion pricing, we intend to quickly rev the engine back up on vital State of Good Repair projects and we will look to MWBE firms to help complete that work," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

The MTA is aiming to continue its focus work with MWDBE firms. Going back to 2020, the agency has surpassed the New York State MWBE goal of 30 percent participation every year, accounting for more than $2.5 billion in contracts during that time.



In 2023, the MTA awarded more than $813.5 million in contracts across more than 500 MWBE firms, accounting for approximately 37 percent of overall contracts. That is in addition to the $392.3 million paid to DBE firms and $16.7 million to service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. The MTA has awarded nearly $70 million to small businesses through its Small Business Development Program.

“The MTA is proud to join fellow industry leaders for such an important initiative at such a crucial time. This pledge amplifies many of the efforts well underway on behalf of MWBDE and small businesses. Since 2019, our MWBE inclusion has improved every year, with a record 37 percent of all spending last year – the third consecutive year the MTA has exceeded the New York State MWBE goal. Our work with DBE businesses resulted in an additional spend of more than $390 million last year alone. Committed through the Equity and Infrastructure Pledge, the MTA will proudly represent New York State’s dedication to ensuring expanded opportunities to disadvantaged businesses on a national level," said MTA Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Lourdes Zapata.