Southeast Missouri Transportation Service appoints Tracy Jones as executive director

Tracy Jones has been appointed executive director for the Southeast Missouri Transportation Service (SMTS), effective July 2024. She will remain in her position as director of finance for SMTS until then.

Jones was hired as director of finance for SMTS in 2017 and holds bachelor of science degree from Central Methodist College in Accounting and minor in business administration.

“SMTS has a reputation of excellence in the public transit industry as the nation’s second largest rural transit provider and a culture that I find challenging, enjoyable and rewarding," Jones said. "I’m honored and thrilled for this opportunity. SMTS is filled with employees who have a heart and commitment to serve others. In the seven years I’ve been with the company, I’ve seen how our employees and our mission positively impact the counties we serve. I’m incredibly grateful for the board’s vote of confidence in my leadership ability and for the years of mentorship I’ve had with the existing executive director, Denny Ward. I look forward to being a part of the ongoing success story SMTS has written over the past 50 Years.”

SMTS Accounting Manager Debbie Elders will fill the soon-to-be vacant position of director of finance. Elders, who joined the SMTS family back in 2021, is a graduate of Central Methodist College with a bachelor of science degree in accounting, minoring in business administration. Elders has spent the past two years cross-training with Jones to familiarize herself with the company’s financial management and internal controls.

SMTS has, until 2024, only had two executive directors, William “Bill” Osborne (1973 – 2013) and Denny Ward (2014 – 2024).