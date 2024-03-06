APTA applauds final THUD Appropriations Act, urges Congress support

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) applauds House and Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Appropriations Committee leaders for providing the critical investments needed to improve the nation’s public transit, passenger rail and multimodal infrastructure in the final, bipartisan THUD Appropriations Act.

The THUD Appropriations Act, together with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s (IIJA) advance appropriations, provides $20.9 billion for public transit in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, which is $364 million (two percent) less than the FY 2023 enacted level. This total funding represents 96 percent of the amount authorized in the IIJA.

The THUD Appropriations bill and IIJA also provides $16.3 billion for passenger and freight rail in FY 2024, which is $383 million (two percent) less than the FY 2023 enacted level. This total funding represents 80 percent of the amount authorized in the IIJA.

“These investments are critical to bringing public transit and passenger rail systems to a state of good repair for the millions of Americans in cities, suburbs and rural communities who rely on public transit and passenger rail every day for access to jobs, education and health care,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “APTA strongly supports the final, bipartisan bill, which provides essential funding that will help make public transit and passenger rail faster, more modern, frequent and reliable while tackling climate change, advancing equity and providing communities with sustainable mobility choices.”

