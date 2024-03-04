MATA names new chief of strategic partnerships and public information officer

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has named Erik E. Stevenson as the new chief of strategic partnerships and programs and Chundra Smith as its new public information officer.

"MATA is thrilled to welcome Erik Stevenson and promote Chundra Smith," said Bacarra Mauldin, interim CEO of MATA. "Their expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the enhancement of our communication efforts and the strategic development of key partnerships and programs."

Erik E. Stevenson

Stevenson served in the United States Army as a sergeant during Operation Iraqi Freedom and held key translator security and Quick Response Force (QRF) roles, managing a multi-million dollar equipment and supply budget. He also implemented a training process for more than 300 area soldiers and civilians.

His professional work is centered around developing communities that have been historically

underserved. Stevenson most recently worked as the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

While at The P3 Group, Inc., a public/private partnership developer, he served as the chief administrative officer and later as chief data and compliance officer, where he was responsible for administering upwards of $650 million in projects across the country, including the Build Better Student Housing Initiative.

Chundra Smith

With 10 years of marketing and communications experience, MATA has promoted Smith from her previous role as community engagement manager, where she introduced seasonal transit center activities and education for riders and citizens of Memphis, Tenn., about upcoming service changes. She also managed projects and participated in community events to educate citizens about MATA.

Before MATA, Smith worked with national brands such as T-Mobile/ Metro by T-Mobile and local entities of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Arkansas Adult Education. She's a native of Little Rock, Ark., but has resided in Memphis for the past six years.