TriMet names two to executive team

Dan Blair and John Weston have been appointed to TriMet's executive leadership team. Blair will be joining as executive director of the agency’s newly developed transit systems and asset support division and Weston is the new executive director of maintenance operations.

Weston has taken on the position that Blair had been serving in an interim capacity since early 2023.

Both executives will report directly to TriMet chief operating officer, Bonnie Todd, and serve critical maintenance functions, directing activities around the management of TriMet’s vehicles, facilities, systems, assets and training.

John Weston

Weston comes to TriMet with nearly 40 years of experience in the transit industry, including extensive work on and management of systems in Washington, D.C., Miami, Fla., and Seattle, Wash. Most recently, Weston served as corridor operations director for Sound Transit.

"John has held a number of impressive maintenance, safety, quality assurance and construction management roles over the course of his career,” Todd said. “TriMet, our riders and our employees will benefit from his extensive knowledge and skills to keep our vehicles rolling and our system in a state of good repair.”

Weston will direct and oversee TriMet’s maintenance operations division, which is responsible for the maintenance, repair and management of TriMet’s buses, light-rail vehicles, track, buildings, transit station facilities and non-revenue vehicles.

His first role in transit was as a union mechanic, working in rail power distribution. He holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Maryland.

Dan Blair

Blair has been growing his career with TriMet for the last 30 years. Dan started out as a light-rail vehicle (LRV) apprentice mechanic and graduated from TriMet’s apprenticeship program.

He served as director of rail equipment maintenance before being asked to take the interim executive director of maintenance position in March 2023. In naming Blair to the executive director role of the newly created transit systems asset support division, Todd noted his expertise and in-depth knowledge of the agency, as well as his enthusiasm and personal style.

"In addition to his technical ability, experience in management and extensive knowledge of TriMet, Dan brings a sense of humor, great leadership abilities and a no-nonsense approach to his work,” Todd said. "As we work to increase ridership, Dan’s skills will be invaluable to elevate TriMet’s role in our community."

Blair also served in the U.S. Marine Reserves, where he was trained as a helicopter mechanic.

Blair and Weston were selected following a nationwide search. They are already beginning to transition to their new roles.