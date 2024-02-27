SANDAG Board combining state, federal environmental process for transit to airport connection.

On Feb. 23, at their latest board meeting, the San Diego Assocation of Governments (SANDAG) Board of Directors discussed the latest developments in the Airport Transit Connection (ATC) project, which will establish a direct transit link to the San Diego International Airport (SDIA).

“Ensuring seamless transportation for our community is paramount and advancing the Airport Transit Connection project is a top priority," said SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas. "Through ongoing public outreach and collaboration with regional partners, we're dedicated to identifying the optimal airport connection with a strategic approach and data-driven decision-making.”

To expedite project delivery, SANDAG is combining the state and federal environmental processes going forward. Public outreach will continue in the coming months to help define the alternatives that will be part of the environmental analysis, which is slated to kick off in 2025.

SANDAG continues to collaborate with its regional partners and transit operators to identify the best airport connection for its residents and visitors. SANDAG notes paring down the number of alternatives that will go through the environmental process by using the latest data and analytical tools will help to better position the project for state and federal funding.