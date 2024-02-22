C-TRAN names Alexandra Mather director of government and community relations

C-TRAN has brought on Alexandra Mather to serve as the agency’s director of government and community relations. Effective March 11, 2024, Mather will be directly responsible for the agency’s intergovernmental affairs, community relations and outreach. She will also be tasked with lobbying efforts and working on critical projects such as the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. Mather will also serve as strategic advisor to the CEO, the board of directors and the executive team.

“Promoting and celebrating our amazing relationships at the local, state and federal levels will ensure that C-TRAN is well positioned for future success,” said Shawn M. Donaghy, C-TRAN’s CEO. “I have seen first-hand the world-class track record that Alexandra has, bringing the right people to the table to ensure that all voices in the community are heard and represented. This is not just about public transit – it is about the future of southwest Washington This is an extraordinary win for our agency.”

Mather is a seasoned public transportation advocacy professional with more than a decade of experience in public policy. Prior to joining C-TRAN, she led government affairs at Pierce Transit, where she expanded and strengthened the agency’s reach throughout the community, at the state legislature and on the national stage by successfully securing millions of dollars in grant funding and leveraging federal programs.

Previously, Mather worked for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) as her Olympic Peninsula director, where she worked across a diverse range of interests, including the U.S. Navy, 10 federally recognized tribes, timber and conservation.

She earned her undergraduate degree in sociology from Western Washington University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University, with an emphasis in servant leadership.

“I am delighted to be joining the incredible team at C-TRAN and I am excited to build on the agency’s legacy of ensuring state-of-the-art mobility options and access remain a community and economic development cornerstone,” Mather said. “I look forward to supporting leadership in bringing the organization’s vision to the next level and I am eager to be working in a community that so strongly believes in and values public transit.”