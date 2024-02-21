Joint investment of more than C$13 million to broaden access to transportation options and improve traffic flow in Banff

A joint investment of more than C$13 million (US$9.6 million) between the government of Canada, the town of Banff, Alberta, and the town of Banff Environmental Reserve will broaden access to transportation options and improve traffic flow in Banff.

Up to five accessible hybrid electric buses will be deployed in the Bow Valley region to provide improved transit service. Adding to the existing fleets within Banff, Canmore and Lake Louise, the Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission will also replace current diesel buses with a mix of hybrid and electric vehicles that will include some extended range capabilities to be effective in the varying weather and terrain conditions. Funding will also support the expansion of services between Canmore, Banff and Lake Louise with the purchase of three accessible transit buses specifically to extend the current fixed route service and help improve connectivity in the entire region.

Through a partnership between Banff and the Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission, a new transit express lane will be created on Mountain Avenue ,which connects the downtown, a residential neighborhood and two main tourist attractions in the area. The town will also see the creation of a new multi-use pathway to better connect residents and tourists with the existing local Roam Public Transit system and help reduce traffic congestion through the area.

“Banff is one of the main hubs in the very busy Bow Valley region and the investments we’re making in local transit projects will make it easier and faster for folks to get to where they want to go,” said Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

“This investment will add a critical transit lane, as well as bicycle and pedestrian path, in our community. It will help our leading-edge transit system to move more people faster and more effectively. We know reliable and frequent transit takes personal vehicles off of our finite road network, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and maintains our crystal clean air quality, all while improving the overall experience for the 4 million visitors to Banff each year and the 9,000 residents who work hard to welcome Canadians to their premier national park,” said Corrie DiManno, mayor of the town of Banff.

The government of Canada is investing C$8.8 million (US$6.5 million) towards the projects through various programs, including the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream and the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, as well as the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. The town of Banff is investing C$4.9 million (US$3.6 million) and the town of Banff Environmental Reserve is contributing C$35,034 (US$25,938).

“Roam Public Transit is continually striving to reduce congestion and contribute to lowering emissions through offering increased sustainable transit options within the Bow Valley. The funding provided through the Federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, supplemented by our partners Canmore, Banff and Improvement District 9, is allowing Roam to continue moving forward on this journey. This opportunity will further encourage and enable residents and visitors to move throughout the Bow Valley without the use of a private vehicle,” said Dave Schebek, Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission board chair.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to environmental assessment obligations.